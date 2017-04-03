OSHA: No citations filed against owners of Livingston Church's for floor collapse that burned 3
An OSHA spokeswoman said Thursday that no citations were issued against the owner of a Church's Chicken in Livingston where a floor collapse caused hot grease to be poured on the three employees who fell into the hole on Aug 1, 2016. Chauntra D. Rideaux, a spokeswoman for the Occupational Safety and Health Administration said Thursday that the owners of the restaurant did not receive any citations for the floor collapse.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.
Add your comments below
Livingston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|jimmy rose (Aug '15)
|Tue
|dude near there
|4
|Violation of probation
|Mar 10
|Help
|1
|Local Auctions
|Feb '17
|Bambi Manning
|2
|Gang Stalking In San Jacinto County
|Feb '17
|Metoo
|4
|Former Sargent In The SJ Sheriff's Office
|Jan '17
|Clique777
|1
|Goodrich mayor arrested in wake of indictment f...
|Dec '16
|Concerned
|1
|Elder abuse
|Dec '16
|Sisterskeeper
|1
Find what you want!
Search Livingston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC