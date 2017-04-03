OSHA: No citations filed against owners of Livingston Church's for floor collapse that burned 3

An OSHA spokeswoman said Thursday that no citations were issued against the owner of a Church's Chicken in Livingston where a floor collapse caused hot grease to be poured on the three employees who fell into the hole on Aug 1, 2016. Chauntra D. Rideaux, a spokeswoman for the Occupational Safety and Health Administration said Thursday that the owners of the restaurant did not receive any citations for the floor collapse.

