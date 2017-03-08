News 46 mins ago 5:12 p.m.Former employees sue Church's Chicken for $150 million

News 46 mins ago 5:12 p.m.Former empl...

Two former employees at the Church's Chicken in Livingston, Texas are suing the fried chicken fast food chain after they nearly died from burns suffered in a work-related accident. Hugolina Guerrero de Garzon and Joselin Damian Gonzalez claim they suffered "catastrophic life-threatening burns" to more than 75 percent of their bodies when the restaurant floor collapsed beneath them and caused deep fryers to fall on top of them, spilling hot oil on their bodies.

