Authorities: Livingston man gets in shootout with deputy

Tuesday Mar 7

A Livingston man has been arrested after allegedly shooting at a deputy before crashing his vehicle during a chase Tuesday morning. According to Captain Rickie Childers, Deputy Josh Sanders was responding to a call in the Holiday Lakes Subdivision and it appears Joseph Alexander Swansey, 24, fired a gun at the deputy.

