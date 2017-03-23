Affidavit: Polk County home struck by 20 bullets during shoot-out between man, deputy

A 24-year-old Livingston man who was arrested Tuesday morning after he was involved in a shoot-out and a chase fired more than 20 shots from a rifle at a Polk County Sheriff's Office deputy and six occupants in a home on River Road, according to an arrest warrant. Joseph Alexander Swansey is still being held in the Polk County Jail on a first-degree felony attempted capital murder of a peace officer charge and a first-degree aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge.

