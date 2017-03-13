Livingston man dies in 2-vehicle accident on US 190
One man died, and two people were injured in a two-vehicle rear-end collision that occurred on U.S. Highway 190 in Polk County. According to a press release from the Texas Department of Public Safety, Polk County DPS troopers responded to a report of a two-vehicle fatality crash on Highway 190 about four miles east of Livingston.
