Livingston man dies in 2-vehicle accident on US 190

One man died, and two people were injured in a two-vehicle rear-end collision that occurred on U.S. Highway 190 in Polk County. According to a press release from the Texas Department of Public Safety, Polk County DPS troopers responded to a report of a two-vehicle fatality crash on Highway 190 about four miles east of Livingston.

