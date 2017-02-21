Corrigan PD chief: Man stole prescription meds from mom, cleaned out her bank account
Officers with the Corrigan Police Department have arrested a 40-year-old man on Feb. 17 in connection to allegations that he stole prescription pain medication from his mother after getting a friend to sign for them and cleaned out her bank account. Corrigan Police Chief Darrell Gibson said his officers are still looking for the other suspect in the case, Jamie Brown.
