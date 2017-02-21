Affidavit: Livingston man punched 9-y...

Affidavit: Livingston man punched 9-year-old son in face

Monday Feb 13

An officer with the Onalaska Police Department arrested a 37-year-old man on Feb. 8 in connection to allegations that he punched his 8-year-old son in the face because he was angry at the boy's caretaker. Steven Clifford Valentine was booked into the Polk County Jail on Feb. 8 on a third-degree felony injury to a child charge.

Read more at KTRE-TV Lufkin.

