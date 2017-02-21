Affidavit: Livingston man found with ...

Affidavit: Livingston man found with meth after he broke cat's neck

Monday Feb 13 Read more: KTRE-TV Lufkin

Deputies with the Polk County Sheriff's Office arrested a 29-year-old man on Feb. 11 in connection to allegations that he was found with a set of scales with a crystal-like substance on it after he killed a cat by breaking its neck. Tyler Dean Warren, of Livingston, was booked into the Polk County Jail on Feb. 11 on two felony charges - possession of a controlled substance and cruelty to non-livestock animals.

