2nd suspect in Corrigan exploitation of elderly case turns herself in to police
A 39-year-old Lufkin woman who is accused of signing for a woman's prescription pain medications, so her friend could steal them turned herself into the Corrigan Police Department Friday. Jamie Lee Brown is still being held in the Polk County Jail on a felony exploitation of the elderly charge.
Livingston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Local Auctions
|Feb 24
|Bambi Manning
|2
|beware con man living in onalaska
|Feb 16
|Truth
|1
|Gang Stalking In San Jacinto County
|Feb '17
|Metoo
|4
|Former Sargent In The SJ Sheriff's Office
|Jan '17
|Clique777
|1
|Goodrich mayor arrested in wake of indictment f...
|Dec '16
|Concerned
|1
|Elder abuse
|Dec '16
|Sisterskeeper
|1
|Polk Co. woman indicted for murdering significa... (Jun '11)
|Nov '16
|THE OTHER BABY MAMA
|11
