2nd suspect in Corrigan exploitation ...

2nd suspect in Corrigan exploitation of elderly case turns herself in to police

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Feb 27 Read more: KXXV-TV Waco

A 39-year-old Lufkin woman who is accused of signing for a woman's prescription pain medications, so her friend could steal them turned herself into the Corrigan Police Department Friday. Jamie Lee Brown is still being held in the Polk County Jail on a felony exploitation of the elderly charge.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Livingston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Local Auctions Feb 24 Bambi Manning 2
beware con man living in onalaska Feb 16 Truth 1
Gang Stalking In San Jacinto County Feb '17 Metoo 4
Former Sargent In The SJ Sheriff's Office Jan '17 Clique777 1
News Goodrich mayor arrested in wake of indictment f... Dec '16 Concerned 1
Elder abuse Dec '16 Sisterskeeper 1
News Polk Co. woman indicted for murdering significa... (Jun '11) Nov '16 THE OTHER BABY MAMA 11
See all Livingston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Livingston Forum Now

Livingston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Livingston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Surgeon General
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Livingston, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,855 • Total comments across all topics: 279,430,994

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC