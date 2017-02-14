Authorities arrested a 58-year-old Leggett man early Monday morning after he allegedly stole an 18-wheeler from a home and then led law enforcement on a chase that went through Polk, Angelina, and Nacogdoches counties. Robert Willis Sr. was arrested and charged with two state-jail felonies - evading arrest with a vehicle and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

