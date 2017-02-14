Affidavit: Livingston man almost ran ...

Affidavit: Livingston man almost ran over 14-year-old cousin in school parking lot

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 25 Read more: KTRE-TV Lufkin

Deputies with the Polk County Sheriff's Office arrested a 21-year-old man in connection to allegations that he almost ran over his 14-year-old cousin and did "donuts" in the Big Sandy ISD parking lot on Jan. 17. According to the arrest affidavit, East Texas news obtained Wednesday, Brown put his cousin's life at risk by almost striking him with his pickup and "spinning out" in the Big Sandy ISD parking lot. The affidavit stated that Brown continued to act recklessly by driving too fast when he went by school buses that were loading small children.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTRE-TV Lufkin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Livingston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 20 hr ContinuePhartzz 1,111
Gang Stalking In San Jacinto County Feb 6 Metoo 4
Former Sargent In The SJ Sheriff's Office Jan '17 Clique777 1
News Goodrich mayor arrested in wake of indictment f... Dec '16 Concerned 1
Elder abuse Dec '16 Sisterskeeper 1
News Polk Co. woman indicted for murdering significa... (Jun '11) Nov '16 THE OTHER BABY MAMA 11
will fain theatre reopen? Nov '16 moviefan 3
See all Livingston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Livingston Forum Now

Livingston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Livingston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. Toyota
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Al Franken
  5. Pope Francis
 

Livingston, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,262 • Total comments across all topics: 278,861,614

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC