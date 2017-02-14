Affidavit: Livingston man almost ran over 14-year-old cousin in school parking lot

Deputies with the Polk County Sheriff's Office arrested a 21-year-old man in connection to allegations that he almost ran over his 14-year-old cousin and did "donuts" in the Big Sandy ISD parking lot on Jan. 17. According to the arrest affidavit, East Texas news obtained Wednesday, Brown put his cousin's life at risk by almost striking him with his pickup and "spinning out" in the Big Sandy ISD parking lot. The affidavit stated that Brown continued to act recklessly by driving too fast when he went by school buses that were loading small children.

