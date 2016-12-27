Police: Livingston man tried to rob 2 people at knife point, injured both
Officers with the Livingston Police Department arrested at 34-year-old man on Christmas Day in connection allegations that he tried to rob two people at knife point and injured both of them. David Alexander Canon, of Livingston, is still being held in the Polk County Jail on two first-degree felony aggravated robbery charges.
