Texas Rangers investigating death of ...

Texas Rangers investigating death of Polk County Jail inmate

Next Story Prev Story
Nov 15, 2016 Read more: KTRE-TV Lufkin

The Texas Rangers are investigating an incident in which a Polk County Jail inmate died while he was in custody on Nov. 11. According to a press release from the Texas Department of Transportation, the inmate has been identified as Antwaun Bogany, 32, of Livingston. The preliminary investigation shows that Bogany reported a medical issue to the jail's staff in the night of Nov. 10. At that point, Bogany was transported to a Livingston hospital during the morning hours of Nov. 11 for treatment, the press release stated.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTRE-TV Lufkin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Livingston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Goodrich mayor arrested in wake of indictment f... Dec 12 Concerned 1
Elder abuse Dec 11 Sisterskeeper 1
News Polk Co. woman indicted for murdering significa... (Jun '11) Nov '16 THE OTHER BABY MAMA 11
will fain theatre reopen? Nov '16 moviefan 3
R.I.P. Bonnie Sue Sheldon (Jun '06) Sep '16 ThaMatrix 65
onalska PD has quota or there just a lot of cr... (Oct '14) Sep '16 Momma Linda 6
man selling meth in shepherd (Jun '11) Aug '16 Terrys a snitch 2
See all Livingston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Livingston Forum Now

Livingston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Livingston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Ebola
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

Livingston, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,580 • Total comments across all topics: 277,271,435

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC