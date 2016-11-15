Texas Rangers investigating death of Polk County Jail inmate

The Texas Rangers are investigating an incident in which a Polk County Jail inmate died while he was in custody on Nov. 11. According to a press release from the Texas Department of Transportation, the inmate has been identified as Antwaun Bogany, 32, of Livingston. The preliminary investigation shows that Bogany reported a medical issue to the jail's staff in the night of Nov. 10. At that point, Bogany was transported to a Livingston hospital during the morning hours of Nov. 11 for treatment, the press release stated.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTRE-TV Lufkin.