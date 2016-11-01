Texas Diner Re-Brands as - Trump Caf ...

A small-town restaurant located west of Houston, Texas, has renamed its store as "Trump CafA©" to support Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump. Formerly known as the "Bellville CafA©," the diner's owner Eddie Hawa changed the name to " Trump CafA© " to show his support for the man he hopes will be the next President of the United States.

