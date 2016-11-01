Texas Diner Re-Brands as - Trump Caf '
A small-town restaurant located west of Houston, Texas, has renamed its store as "Trump CafA©" to support Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump. Formerly known as the "Bellville CafA©," the diner's owner Eddie Hawa changed the name to " Trump CafA© " to show his support for the man he hopes will be the next President of the United States.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Breitbart.com.
Add your comments below
Livingston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Goodrich mayor arrested in wake of indictment f...
|Dec 12
|Concerned
|1
|Elder abuse
|Dec 11
|Sisterskeeper
|1
|Polk Co. woman indicted for murdering significa... (Jun '11)
|Nov '16
|THE OTHER BABY MAMA
|11
|will fain theatre reopen?
|Nov '16
|moviefan
|3
|R.I.P. Bonnie Sue Sheldon (Jun '06)
|Sep '16
|ThaMatrix
|65
|onalska PD has quota or there just a lot of cr... (Oct '14)
|Sep '16
|Momma Linda
|6
|man selling meth in shepherd (Jun '11)
|Aug '16
|Terrys a snitch
|2
Find what you want!
Search Livingston Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC