Gillig Heads to New Facility

"Quality is a reflection of our people." That is a sign you'll see hanging at the new Gillig facility in Livermore, California, and the sentiment you heard reiterated by Gillig President Derek Maunus at the official ribbon cutting rent held on June 1. Surrounded by Gillig employees, Maunus spoke of why they chose Livermore for the location of the larger facility, about 20 miles from its previous facility in Hayward.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mass Transit.