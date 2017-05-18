Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Performant Financial Corp (PFMT) to Sell
According to Zacks, "Performant Financial Corporation is engaged in providing technology-enabled recovery and related analytics services in the United States. The company's services help identify and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for both government and private clients.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.
Add your comments below
Livermore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Last Post Wins (Dec '11)
|50 min
|Hatti_Hollerand
|4,821
|Any experience with Honorable Elizabeth Hendric... (Mar '16)
|May 14
|Mad Dad
|22
|Word Association Game... (Oct '12)
|May 13
|Princess Hey
|1,400
|White Male Privilege
|May 12
|Mark Rosenkranz
|2
|Chain of lakes status (Jan '09)
|May 10
|Diane
|7
|earthquake
|May 8
|JKD
|2
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|May 8
|Annoyed
|312
Find what you want!
Search Livermore Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC