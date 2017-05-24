School board appoints next principals...

School board appoints next principals for Foothill, Valley View

Trustees selected Donlon Elementary School principal Sebastian Bull as the next principal of Foothill High, and Soraya Villasenor -- currently vice principal at Junction Ave K-8 School in Livermore -- the next leader of Valley View Elementary. Bull has been with PUSD since 1999, serving the last two years as Donlon principal.

