Recipe: Pura Vida's Tradicional Sangria

A flight of sangrias is photographed at Pura Vida Cocina Latina and Sangria Bar on Thursday, April 13, 2017, in Livermore, Calif. The drinks from left to right are the Tradicional, a red wine infused with raspberry, lemone, lime, and oranges, the Pura Vida Royale, the house sangria topped with Champagne, and the White Ginger, a white wine infused with lime, and ginger beer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.