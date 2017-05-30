Oakland proposes $1 million for teen in police sex scandal
The city of Oakland, California is proposing to pay nearly $1 million to the teen daughter of a police dispatcher who says she was sexually abused by officers. The teen, now 19, said Oakland Police officers exploited and victimized her while she was working as an underage prostitute.
