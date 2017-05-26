Livermore: SUV hits, critically injur...

Livermore: SUV hits, critically injures elderly man

There are 1 comment on the Inside Bay Area story from Friday May 26, titled Livermore: SUV hits, critically injures elderly man. In it, Inside Bay Area reports that:

A SUV struck a man in his 70s who was walking by his car near Interstate 580 and the Livermore Municipal Airport on Friday, according to Livermore police. The unidentified man, who was taken to the hospital in critical condition, was standing outside of his silver car on southbound State Route 84, also known as Isabel Avenue, on Friday morning when he was hit by a SUV, said Livermore police Lt.

MsCynical

Livermore, CA

#1 Friday May 26
My bodybuilding hairdresser DUI at 10:21AM? Not surprised
