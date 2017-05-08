Inspired by Love FBNS

The following person doing business as: INSPIRED BY LOVE, 645 MAIN ST., PLEASANTON, CA 94566; 725 Avalon Way, Livermore, CA 94550, is hereby registered by the following owner : Elizabeth Rosa Ponce, 725 Avalon Way, Livermore, CA 94550. This business is conducted by an Individual.

