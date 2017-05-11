In-N-Out restaurant in NorCal remains closed after customers get sick
The An In-N-Out Burger parking lot is blocked after the restaurant was temporarily shut down in Livermore, Calif., on Wednesday, May 11, 2017, after a recent group of visitors became sick after eating there. The restaurant at 1881 N. Livermore Ave. closed after nine customers complained of flu-like symptoms after their meal.
