In-N-Out restaurant in NorCal remains...

In-N-Out restaurant in NorCal remains closed after customers get sick

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 11 Read more: The Wave

The An In-N-Out Burger parking lot is blocked after the restaurant was temporarily shut down in Livermore, Calif., on Wednesday, May 11, 2017, after a recent group of visitors became sick after eating there. The restaurant at 1881 N. Livermore Ave. closed after nine customers complained of flu-like symptoms after their meal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Livermore Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09) 2 hr Chronicle 313
Last Post Wins (Dec '11) 4 hr Princess Hey 4,822
The Spot Bar and Grill (Aug '12) 10 hr Spotted Girl 6,762
Any experience with Honorable Elizabeth Hendric... (Mar '16) May 14 Mad Dad 22
Word Association Game... (Oct '12) May 13 Princess Hey 1,400
White Male Privilege May 12 Mark Rosenkranz 2
Chain of lakes status (Jan '09) May 10 Diane 7
See all Livermore Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Livermore Forum Now

Livermore Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Livermore Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Microsoft
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. China
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. North Korea
 

Livermore, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,315 • Total comments across all topics: 281,126,431

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC