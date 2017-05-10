In-N-Out Closes Livermore Location After Customers Fall Sick
A popular In-N-Out in the Bay Area is closed Wednesday after several people reported getting sick after eating there. A statement from In-N-Out corporate headquarters confirmed that they voluntarily shut down the Livermore location after some members of a large travel group fell sick after eating there.
