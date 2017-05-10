In-N-Out Closed After Softball Team Sickened With Suspected Norovirus
There's double-double trouble in Livermore this week where an In-N-Out temporarily closed its doors after reports of sickened customers. The fast food restaurant remains closed today as the Alameda County Department of Environmental Health performs ongoing inspections.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Eater.
Comments
Add your comments below
Livermore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Last Post Wins (Dec '11)
|4 hr
|texas pete
|4,793
|Word Association Game... (Oct '12)
|5 hr
|Sonoma Rose
|1,397
|Chain of lakes status (Jan '09)
|Wed
|Diane
|7
|earthquake
|May 8
|JKD
|2
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|May 8
|Annoyed
|312
|White Male Privilege
|May 8
|Mark Rosenkranz
|1
|Alameda County Judge Vernon Nakahara is a corru... (May '15)
|May 5
|Ladybug
|4
Find what you want!
Search Livermore Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC