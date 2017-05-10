In-N-Out Closed After Softball Team S...

In-N-Out Closed After Softball Team Sickened With Suspected Norovirus

There's double-double trouble in Livermore this week where an In-N-Out temporarily closed its doors after reports of sickened customers. The fast food restaurant remains closed today as the Alameda County Department of Environmental Health performs ongoing inspections.

