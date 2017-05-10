In-N-Out Burger restaurant in Livermo...

In-N-Out Burger restaurant in Livermore closes after patrons become sick

An In-N-Out Burger restaurant temporarily shut down Wednesday after a recent group of visitors became sick after eating there, an executive for the chain said. The restaurant at 1881 N. Livermore Ave. closed after nine customers complained of flu-like symptoms after their meal.

