Evron Doubles Capacity With EFI Pro 16h

Friday May 19 Read more: Printing Impressions

The new printer installed this month is the third EFI wide-format printer in Evron Graphics' production portfolio and it gives the Livermore, Calif.-based company twice the production capacity it had before. The 31-year-old, six-employee sign and display trade shop produces point-of-purchase displays, overlays, decals, testing templates and more.

