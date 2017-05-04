East Bay reservoir to store valley farm water in big test
The nation's largest irrigation district will store water in the Los Vaqueros Reservoir in a test of how the lake can be used as drought insurance for millions of Californians. The cooperative venture is between two past rivals over many Delta water issues: the Contra Costa Water District serving tap water to 500,000 people, and the Fresno-based Westlands Water District supplying irrigation water to an area with 614,700 acres on the western San Joaquin Valley.
