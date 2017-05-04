East Bay reservoir to store valley fa...

East Bay reservoir to store valley farm water in big test

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: San Jose Mercury News

The nation's largest irrigation district will store water in the Los Vaqueros Reservoir in a test of how the lake can be used as drought insurance for millions of Californians. The cooperative venture is between two past rivals over many Delta water issues: the Contra Costa Water District serving tap water to 500,000 people, and the Fresno-based Westlands Water District supplying irrigation water to an area with 614,700 acres on the western San Joaquin Valley.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Livermore Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09) Fri Pppp 311
Last Post Wins (Dec '11) Fri Princess Hey 4,768
The Spot Bar and Grill (Aug '12) Wed Spotted Girl 6,760
Livermore Music Thread (May '13) Wed texas pete 57
I've Been Everywhere Man: The List Of Music Thr... (May '13) Wed texas pete 79
Drop a Word ~ Add a Word (Nov '11) Apr 30 Princess Hey 4,996
Facebook: Livermore Rants and Raves. come join (Jan '16) Apr 11 Mrwhsle99 13
See all Livermore Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Livermore Forum Now

Livermore Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Livermore Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Gunman
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
 

Livermore, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,160 • Total comments across all topics: 280,814,298

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC