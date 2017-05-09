Cuisine Scene: At Pleasanton's Pairin...

Cuisine Scene: At Pleasanton's Pairings Cellars, matchmaking rules menu

Dana and John Campanella's Pairings Cellars, a Pleasanton wine bar and restaurant launched in July 2016 and rooted firmly in a "sip, savor, social" motto, honors matchmaking in many forms. There are boutique wines, craft beers and dishes featuring made-from-scratch sauces and seasonings; industrial steel pipe-wood-cement design that offers a 26-foot-wide invitation to the outdoors when the front accordion-style door is fully open; and acoustic instrument and vocal performers whose music enhances, but never overpowers, customers' conversations.

