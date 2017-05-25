Comcast Names John Gauder Regional Vice President for California
Gauder will report to Steve White, President of Comcast's West Division, and will oversee all Comcast cable operations within its California footprint, where the company serves more than 2 million customers and has more than 5,000 employees. Based in the company's Livermore, California office, Gauder replaces Hank Fore who, in April, retired after 14 years with Comcast.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.
Add your comments below
Livermore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|319 Ontario Drive (Jun '10)
|May 20
|Kevin2
|17
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|May 19
|Chronicle
|313
|Last Post Wins (Dec '11)
|May 19
|Princess Hey
|4,822
|The Spot Bar and Grill (Aug '12)
|May 19
|Spotted Girl
|6,762
|Any experience with Honorable Elizabeth Hendric... (Mar '16)
|May 14
|Mad Dad
|22
|Word Association Game... (Oct '12)
|May 13
|Princess Hey
|1,400
|White Male Privilege
|May 12
|Mark Rosenkranz
|2
Find what you want!
Search Livermore Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC