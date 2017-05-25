Comcast Names John Gauder Regional Vi...

Comcast Names John Gauder Regional Vice President for California

Tuesday May 23

Gauder will report to Steve White, President of Comcast's West Division, and will oversee all Comcast cable operations within its California footprint, where the company serves more than 2 million customers and has more than 5,000 employees. Based in the company's Livermore, California office, Gauder replaces Hank Fore who, in April, retired after 14 years with Comcast.

