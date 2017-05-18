CA: Final Day in Hayward as Gillig Heads to Livermore
May 19--LIVERMORE -- One of the biggest bus manufacturers in the United States, Gillig, has left Hayward for good for its new headquarters in Livermore. The 127-year-old business operated out of Hayward for more than 80 years, and will transfer its manufacturing plant to the 168-acre Oak Business Park in Livermore.
