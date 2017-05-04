Brewery Adventure: Altamont Beer Works

Livermore's Altamont Beer Works is a hop worshipper's dream, with two tasting rooms and six of the 10 taps devoted to all things IPA, double IPA or pale ale. Livermore's Altamont Beer Works specializes in hoppy beers, but its Nutty Operator is a whole other thing, a peanut butter oatmeal stout that tastes like a Reese's peanut butter cup in a pint glass.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.