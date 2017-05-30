Big shift for California community co...

Big shift for California community colleges: Remedial classes fail students

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday May 24 Read more: Vallejo Times-Herald

For the last two years, a group of community colleges in California have been revamping their approach to remedial math and English courses, and students like Paulo Romero are starting to feel something his friends at other schools do not: hope. A native of Peru who moved to the U.S. when he was 12, Romero knows what it's like to be told you're not ready.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Livermore Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09) Thu Maureen Tothemax 316
News Livermore: SUV hits, critically injures elderly... May 26 MsCynical 1
319 Ontario Drive (Jun '10) May 20 Kevin2 17
Last Post Wins (Dec '11) May 19 Princess Hey 4,822
The Spot Bar and Grill (Aug '12) May 19 Spotted Girl 6,762
Any experience with Honorable Elizabeth Hendric... (Mar '16) May 14 Mad Dad 22
Word Association Game... (Oct '12) May 13 Princess Hey 1,400
See all Livermore Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Livermore Forum Now

Livermore Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Livermore Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Climate Change
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Gunman
  2. Stanley Cup
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Mexico
 

Livermore, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,533 • Total comments across all topics: 281,465,724

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC