Big shift for California community colleges: Remedial classes fail students
For the last two years, a group of community colleges in California have been revamping their approach to remedial math and English courses, and students like Paulo Romero are starting to feel something his friends at other schools do not: hope. A native of Peru who moved to the U.S. when he was 12, Romero knows what it's like to be told you're not ready.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.
Add your comments below
Livermore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|Thu
|Maureen Tothemax
|316
|Livermore: SUV hits, critically injures elderly...
|May 26
|MsCynical
|1
|319 Ontario Drive (Jun '10)
|May 20
|Kevin2
|17
|Last Post Wins (Dec '11)
|May 19
|Princess Hey
|4,822
|The Spot Bar and Grill (Aug '12)
|May 19
|Spotted Girl
|6,762
|Any experience with Honorable Elizabeth Hendric... (Mar '16)
|May 14
|Mad Dad
|22
|Word Association Game... (Oct '12)
|May 13
|Princess Hey
|1,400
Find what you want!
Search Livermore Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC