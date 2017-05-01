Bay Area forecast: Temperatures rising, but how hot will it get?
The next few days will feel like summer in the Bay Area, with temperatures in some locations soaring to 90 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The warming trend will reach its peak Tuesday and Wednesday, with most inland locations seeing highs in the upper 80s, according to the weather service.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Contra Costa Times.
Add your comments below
Livermore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Last Post Wins (Dec '11)
|39 min
|texas pete
|4,767
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|19 hr
|Looking to Rent
|310
|The Spot Bar and Grill (Aug '12)
|21 hr
|Spotted Girl
|6,760
|Livermore Music Thread (May '13)
|23 hr
|texas pete
|57
|I've Been Everywhere Man: The List Of Music Thr... (May '13)
|Wed
|texas pete
|79
|Drop a Word ~ Add a Word (Nov '11)
|Apr 30
|Princess Hey
|4,996
|Facebook: Livermore Rants and Raves. come join (Jan '16)
|Apr 11
|Mrwhsle99
|13
Find what you want!
Search Livermore Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC