Bay Area forecast: Temperatures risin...

Bay Area forecast: Temperatures rising, but how hot will it get?

Next Story Prev Story
Monday May 1 Read more: Contra Costa Times

The next few days will feel like summer in the Bay Area, with temperatures in some locations soaring to 90 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The warming trend will reach its peak Tuesday and Wednesday, with most inland locations seeing highs in the upper 80s, according to the weather service.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Contra Costa Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Livermore Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Last Post Wins (Dec '11) 39 min texas pete 4,767
News Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09) 19 hr Looking to Rent 310
The Spot Bar and Grill (Aug '12) 21 hr Spotted Girl 6,760
Livermore Music Thread (May '13) 23 hr texas pete 57
I've Been Everywhere Man: The List Of Music Thr... (May '13) Wed texas pete 79
Drop a Word ~ Add a Word (Nov '11) Apr 30 Princess Hey 4,996
Facebook: Livermore Rants and Raves. come join (Jan '16) Apr 11 Mrwhsle99 13
See all Livermore Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Livermore Forum Now

Livermore Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Livermore Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Egypt
  4. South Korea
  5. Gunman
 

Livermore, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,993 • Total comments across all topics: 280,774,698

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC