At least one killed in I-580 collision involving tour bus near Livermore
At least one person was killed Friday morning in a collision between a tour bus and a car on Interstate 580, authorities said. The collision was reported at 7:10 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-580 east of Grant Line Road, the California Highway Patrol said.
