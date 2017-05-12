At least one killed in I-580 collisio...

At least one killed in I-580 collision involving tour bus near Livermore

Friday May 12

At least one person was killed Friday morning in a collision between a tour bus and a car on Interstate 580, authorities said. The collision was reported at 7:10 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-580 east of Grant Line Road, the California Highway Patrol said.

Livermore, CA

