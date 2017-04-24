View Press Release
Mahesh will present on Thursday, April 27, sharing thoughts on the future of critical business information integration and how Cleo , a global leader in managed file transfer and multi-enterprise integration solutions, strategically enhances data flows critical to B2B, application, cloud, and big data integration. Mahesh's presentation will focus on the business, technical, and market cases for deploying modern solutions that integrate various essential technologies - spanning on-premise, cloud, and hybrid architectures - that don't inherently communicate with one another.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.
Add your comments below
Livermore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Justices strike down Contra Costa family court ... (Aug '07)
|23 hr
|Cece
|79
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|Apr 21
|RED 5
|309
|Any experience with Honorable Elizabeth Hendric... (Mar '16)
|Apr 13
|Mad Dad
|21
|22 f on snapchat add me
|Apr 12
|ok.
|2
|David Macdonald
|Apr 12
|ok.
|2
|sleeping with transexual would you straight (Sep '14)
|Apr 12
|ok.
|4
|Facebook: Livermore Rants and Raves. come join (Jan '16)
|Apr 11
|Mrwhsle99
|13
Find what you want!
Search Livermore Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC