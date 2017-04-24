View Press Release

Mahesh will present on Thursday, April 27, sharing thoughts on the future of critical business information integration and how Cleo , a global leader in managed file transfer and multi-enterprise integration solutions, strategically enhances data flows critical to B2B, application, cloud, and big data integration. Mahesh's presentation will focus on the business, technical, and market cases for deploying modern solutions that integrate various essential technologies - spanning on-premise, cloud, and hybrid architectures - that don't inherently communicate with one another.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.