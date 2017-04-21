Valley Stars: Livermore immigrant student awarded fellowship
A Livermore High School graduate was only one of 30 people chosen nationwide for a fellowship given to immigrants and children of immigrants. Javier Galvan, 28, a 2006 graduate, credits his high school civics class in Livermore that inspired him to enlist in the Marine Corps.
