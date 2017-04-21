Valley Stars: Livermore immigrant stu...

Valley Stars: Livermore immigrant student awarded fellowship

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Inside Bay Area

A Livermore High School graduate was only one of 30 people chosen nationwide for a fellowship given to immigrants and children of immigrants. Javier Galvan, 28, a 2006 graduate, credits his high school civics class in Livermore that inspired him to enlist in the Marine Corps.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Livermore Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09) Fri RED 5 309
Any experience with Honorable Elizabeth Hendric... (Mar '16) Apr 13 Mad Dad 21
22 f on snapchat add me Apr 12 ok. 2
David Macdonald Apr 12 ok. 2
sleeping with transexual would you straight (Sep '14) Apr 12 ok. 4
Facebook: Livermore Rants and Raves. come join (Jan '16) Apr 11 Mrwhsle99 13
New development on first street Apr 11 Mrwhsle 1
See all Livermore Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Livermore Forum Now

Livermore Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Livermore Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Livermore, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,645 • Total comments across all topics: 280,500,350

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC