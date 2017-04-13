Tri-Valley Happenings: '150 Years of ...

Tri-Valley Happenings: '150 Years of Community' exhibit open in San Ramon

Please email Valley Journal and Times-Herald calendar items at least two weeks in advance of when they occur to [email protected] and type "calendar item" in the subject line, or call 510-208-6451. San Ramon Exhibit: 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 3 p.m. Sundays, Museum of the San Ramon Valley, 205 Railroad Ave., Danville.

