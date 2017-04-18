Time for tea -- and fashion
The Mad Hatter's Tea Party features tea, scones, sandwiches and desserts served on individually styled table settings. Assistance League of Amador Valley members will strut their stuff on the fashion runway at the 22nd annual Mad Hatter's Tea Party at noon, Saturday April 22, at the Aahmes Shrine Event Center in Livermore.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pleasanton Weekly.
Add your comments below
Livermore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|7 hr
|West law area
|308
|Any experience with Honorable Elizabeth Hendric... (Mar '16)
|Apr 13
|Mad Dad
|21
|22 f on snapchat add me
|Apr 12
|ok.
|2
|David Macdonald
|Apr 12
|ok.
|2
|sleeping with transexual would you straight (Sep '14)
|Apr 12
|ok.
|4
|Facebook: Livermore Rants and Raves. come join (Jan '16)
|Apr 11
|Mrwhsle99
|13
|New development on first street
|Apr 11
|Mrwhsle
|1
Find what you want!
Search Livermore Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC