Time for tea -- and fashion

Time for tea -- and fashion

Next Story Prev Story
36 min ago Read more: Pleasanton Weekly

The Mad Hatter's Tea Party features tea, scones, sandwiches and desserts served on individually styled table settings. Assistance League of Amador Valley members will strut their stuff on the fashion runway at the 22nd annual Mad Hatter's Tea Party at noon, Saturday April 22, at the Aahmes Shrine Event Center in Livermore.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pleasanton Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Livermore Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09) 7 hr West law area 308
Any experience with Honorable Elizabeth Hendric... (Mar '16) Apr 13 Mad Dad 21
22 f on snapchat add me Apr 12 ok. 2
David Macdonald Apr 12 ok. 2
sleeping with transexual would you straight (Sep '14) Apr 12 ok. 4
Facebook: Livermore Rants and Raves. come join (Jan '16) Apr 11 Mrwhsle99 13
New development on first street Apr 11 Mrwhsle 1
See all Livermore Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Livermore Forum Now

Livermore Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Livermore Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. North Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
 

Livermore, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,823 • Total comments across all topics: 280,389,703

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC