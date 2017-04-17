Sun + rooftop photovoltaic panels = e...

Sun + rooftop photovoltaic panels = electricity for Stanford

Over the last nine months, 15 Stanford buildings - including Bing Concert Hall, Hansen Experimental Physics Lab and the historic Meyer-Buck House - have joined what is now a constellation of 32 structures with solar photovoltaic panels on their rooftops producing electricity for the Farm. The project represents the conclusion of an ambitious plan Stanford launched in 2012, when the Department of Sustainability and Energy Management sought proposals from 20 solar companies to expand the university's rooftop solar resources.

