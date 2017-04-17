Stitch by stitch
Challenge Quilt created by Charlotte McConkie, following the theme, "Colors of the Vineyard." The small quilt is 16 inches by 20 inches, with a 3-inch sleeve in back for hanging.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pleasanton Weekly.
Comments
Add your comments below
Livermore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Any experience with Honorable Elizabeth Hendric... (Mar '16)
|Apr 13
|Mad Dad
|21
|22 f on snapchat add me
|Apr 12
|ok.
|2
|David Macdonald
|Apr 12
|ok.
|2
|sleeping with transexual would you straight (Sep '14)
|Apr 12
|ok.
|4
|Facebook: Livermore Rants and Raves. come join (Jan '16)
|Apr 11
|Mrwhsle99
|13
|New development on first street
|Apr 11
|Mrwhsle
|1
|Last Post Wins (Dec '11)
|Apr 8
|texas pete
|4,760
Find what you want!
Search Livermore Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC