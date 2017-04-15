Six cool things you didn't know about bottling wine
Foils are sealed onto bottles of wine during a mobile wine bottling session with Artisan Mobile Bottling at Dante Robere winery in Livermore, Calif., on Tuesday, April 11, 2017. Many small wineries that do not have the space or find it cost effective to build and run a permeant bottling line rent a mobile system.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Add your comments below
Livermore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|Tue
|West law area
|308
|Any experience with Honorable Elizabeth Hendric... (Mar '16)
|Apr 13
|Mad Dad
|21
|22 f on snapchat add me
|Apr 12
|ok.
|2
|David Macdonald
|Apr 12
|ok.
|2
|sleeping with transexual would you straight (Sep '14)
|Apr 12
|ok.
|4
|Facebook: Livermore Rants and Raves. come join (Jan '16)
|Apr 11
|Mrwhsle99
|13
|New development on first street
|Apr 11
|Mrwhsle
|1
Find what you want!
Search Livermore Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC