San Ramon makes few concessions to Prop. 64 marijuana law

Thursday Apr 13

Going for a more restrictive approach than many other East Bay cities have taken in the Prop. 64 era, the San Ramon City Council has rejected any sort of marijuana dispensary - medical or otherwise - from operating within city limits.

