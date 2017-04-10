San Jose Police Officer Survives Fier...

San Jose Police Officer Survives Fiery Big Rig Crash

A San Jose police officer was involved in an fiery overnight crash with a big rig in Livermore. A San Jose police officer had a close shave early Wednesday morning when he rammed his SUV into the back of a big rig on Highway 84 in Livermore, according to the California Highway Patrol.

