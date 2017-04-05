Park It: Sunol's annual wildflower festival Sunday
It's scheduled from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, and it's bound to be a great show this year, thanks to all the rain. Attractions will include naturalist-led wildflower hikes, live entertainment, arts and crafts and lots of nature-themed activities for young and old alike.
