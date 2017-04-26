Park It: Fremont's Coyote Hills to focus on Ohlone tribe
Ohlone people and their cultures will be featured in a program from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Coyote Hills Regional Park in Fremont. Naturalist Francis Mendoza will discuss the Ohlone's intimate relationship with nature, family and their ancestors and their values of generosity and fairness.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Add your comments below
Livermore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Justices strike down Contra Costa family court ... (Aug '07)
|Apr 24
|Cece
|79
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|Apr 21
|RED 5
|309
|Any experience with Honorable Elizabeth Hendric... (Mar '16)
|Apr 13
|Mad Dad
|21
|22 f on snapchat add me
|Apr 12
|ok.
|2
|David Macdonald
|Apr 12
|ok.
|2
|sleeping with transexual would you straight (Sep '14)
|Apr 12
|ok.
|4
|Facebook: Livermore Rants and Raves. come join (Jan '16)
|Apr 11
|Mrwhsle99
|13
Find what you want!
Search Livermore Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC