Nostrand, Young selected for Community Patriot Awards
Friends and family members are invited to a champagne reception April 24 to honor this year's recipients of the Ed Kinney Community Patriot Award, Betty Nostrand and Rosemary Young. The event will take place 5:30-7 p.m. at Museum on Main, and Kinney's wife Roberta and their two sons, Brad and Scott, will attend.
