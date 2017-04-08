Morgan Territory Road residents come to terms with washout

Carolyn Reed, of Clayton, talks about how life has changed for residents along Morgan Territory Road where a landslide took place on February 24, 2017 as she stands in front of the closed portion of the road in the rural neighborhood of Clayton, Calif., on Thursday, April 6, 2017. Since the landslide, Reed finds herself rethinking doing simple things like grocery shopping and volunteering at a garden in Walnut Creek and the impact of having to walk through the roadblock to get to her car each time.

