Livermore residents plan to protest 81 percent sewer rate hike

Friday Apr 28 Read more: Inside Bay Area

Residents are mobilizing to protest a sewer rate hike that inflates prices by 81 percent from 2015 for some homes . As rates are expected to increase in July, residents have started an online petition and got the word out through social media to protest the proposed increases.

