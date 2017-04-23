Livermore man brings cigar box guitar...

Livermore man brings cigar box guitars to wine country

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Apr 23 Read more: Contra Costa Times

Ed Roudebush, of Livermore, plays one of his cigar box guitars at his home in Livermore, Calif., on Thursday, April 20, 2017. Roudebush has a collection of cigar box guitars that he both makes and collects that he will be selling for the first time at the Livermore Art and Wine festival in May. LIVERMORE - Ed Roudebush heard something different in a song that didn't quite sound like a guitar, but wasn't a banjo either.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Contra Costa Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Livermore Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Justices strike down Contra Costa family court ... (Aug '07) Mon Cece 79
News Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09) Apr 21 RED 5 309
Any experience with Honorable Elizabeth Hendric... (Mar '16) Apr 13 Mad Dad 21
22 f on snapchat add me Apr 12 ok. 2
David Macdonald Apr 12 ok. 2
sleeping with transexual would you straight (Sep '14) Apr 12 ok. 4
Facebook: Livermore Rants and Raves. come join (Jan '16) Apr 11 Mrwhsle99 13
See all Livermore Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Livermore Forum Now

Livermore Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Livermore Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Livermore, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,798 • Total comments across all topics: 280,573,105

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC