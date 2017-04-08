Livermore: City Council to discuss BART extension
The City Council is expected to make recommendations Monday about proposed legislation that could create a new rail authority for the BART-to-Livermore project. Assembly Bill 758 would introduce a new Tri-Valley-San Joaquin Valley Regional Rail Authority, whose purpose would be to plan a regional rail connection between BART, Altamont Corridor Express in the Tri-Valley, or a new regional connection between the valley and San Joaquin County, according to a city report.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Add your comments below
Livermore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Facebook: Livermore Rants and Raves. come join (Jan '16)
|13 hr
|SpeedieB
|12
|Last Post Wins (Dec '11)
|Sat
|texas pete
|4,760
|sleeping with transexual would you straight (Sep '14)
|Apr 7
|IrishRed
|3
|Legalize COCKFIGHTING in AGRI ZONINGS to fund p... (Mar '13)
|Apr 6
|un agenda 21
|80
|Drop a Word ~ Add a Word (Nov '11)
|Apr 5
|texas pete
|4,995
|Any experience with Honorable Elizabeth Hendric... (Mar '16)
|Mar 31
|Mad Dad
|19
|Low-frequency rumbling or humming sound day and... (Mar '11)
|Mar 29
|Canada Eh
|217
Find what you want!
Search Livermore Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC