Livermore: City Council to discuss BART extension

The City Council is expected to make recommendations Monday about proposed legislation that could create a new rail authority for the BART-to-Livermore project. Assembly Bill 758 would introduce a new Tri-Valley-San Joaquin Valley Regional Rail Authority, whose purpose would be to plan a regional rail connection between BART, Altamont Corridor Express in the Tri-Valley, or a new regional connection between the valley and San Joaquin County, according to a city report.

